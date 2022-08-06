Former MP, seven others found guilty in 27-year-old murder case in Uttar Pradesh

A court here held former MP Umakant Yadav and seven others guilty in a 27-year-old murder case of three people, including two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables.
The court has reserved its order for Monday.
District Government Counsel Lal Bahadur Pal said the court of the additional district session judge found Umakant Yadav and others guilty and reserved its order for August 8.
Also Read | BSP MP acquitted in rape case; complainant had committed self-immolation outside SC
On February 8,1995, two constables Ajay Singh and Lallan Singh, along with one other person, were killed in a cross-fire during an attempt to rescue one Rajkumar Yadav from the lockup of the GRP.
In the FIR lodged regarding the incident, it was alleged that Umakant Yadav along with his supporters, who were armed with pistols and rifles, reached the GRP outpost and opened fire.
The proceedings of the case were initially held at a court meant to try legislators but later moved to the local court on the directions of the High Court.
