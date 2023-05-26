J&K: 4 booked under PSA for 'anti-national activities'

Four booked under Public Safety Act for 'anti-national activities' in J&K's Baramulla

The four men have been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 26 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Four men in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Friday.

Javaid Hussain Yatoo, Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai, Abid Parvaiz Hajam and Nisar Ahmad Wani, all residents of Pattan town in the north district, were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a police spokesperson said.

Also read | Kashmir tourism stakeholders upbeat about future of industry after G20 event

The four men have been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.

The spokesperson said many cases were registered against the four as they were allegedly involved in anti-national activities.

Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their anti-national activities, he added.

