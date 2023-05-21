Four get life term from UP court in murder case

Four sentenced for life by Uttar Pradesh court in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Dinanath on Saturday held the four guilty, and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on each of them

PTI
PTI, Gonda, UP,
  • May 21 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court here has sentenced four persons, including three brothers, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2017 case of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Dinanath on Saturday held the four guilty, and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on each of them.

Giving details of the case, Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Abhinav Chaturvedi said on July 18, 2017, Ramroop alias Badke Munna, his brothers Lalitram and Madhavraj and Lalitram's son Ram Sajan attacked Ram Kewal and his brother Ram Chabele with sticks and axe following a dispute.

Also Read | Head constable, pregnant wife shot at in Delhi's Burari area

Ram Kewal later succumbed to injuries.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the four accused.

The court also directed that half of the fine amount be paid to Sunita, wife of Ram Kewal, while 25 per cent of the fine amount be paid to Ram Chabele.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Gonda
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 