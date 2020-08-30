Four wagons of goods train derails near Mathura

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Aug 30 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 18:10 ist
Coaches of a goods train derailed, in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo

Rail traffic on the Mathura-Delhi route was disrupted as four wagons of a goods train derailed between Vrindaban Road and Ajhai railway stations here on Sunday, officials said.

According to Northern Central Railway’s Agra Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) S K Srivastav, the Ghaziabad-bound train was coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai and its wagons derailed around 10 am.

The DCM said it will take four to five hours to clear the rail line.

Meanwhile, passenger trains have been diverted to the Aligarh route, he said.

Iron bar-laden wagons have also disturbed an overhead electrification line as a few polls were damaged due to the impact, he added.

North Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Ajit Kumar said at this state, it is difficult to tell the cause of the incident.

He said an inquiry will be conducted by railway officials to ascertain the reason behind it. The official said an operation to clear the rail line is under way under the guidance of senior officers of the department. 

mathura
train
goods train

