Gadkari dubs NHAI a 'gold mine', says it will never fall into debt trap

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday dubbed NHAI a "gold mine" that would never fall into a debt trap.

Stating that India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story, he said, "The NHAI is a gold mine and will never be in a debt trap. In the next five years, NHAI's annual toll income will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore from the current level of Rs 40,000 crore."

Gadkari added that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, once operational, will generate Rs 1,000-1,500 crore toll revenue every month.

