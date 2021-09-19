NHAI a gold mine, will never face debt trap: Gadkari

Gadkari dubs NHAI a 'gold mine', says it will never fall into debt trap

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 10:32 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday dubbed NHAI a "gold mine" that would never fall into a debt trap. 

Stating that India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story, he said, "The NHAI is a gold mine and will never be in a debt trap. In the next five years, NHAI's annual toll income will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore from the current level of Rs 40,000 crore."

Gadkari added that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, once operational, will generate Rs 1,000-1,500 crore toll revenue every month. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
NHAI
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 