Gangsters caught in north Delhi's Timarpur with guns, ammo

Two men alleged to be members of Gogi gang were arrested with a cache of illicit weapons in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Friday.

The two gangsters were Abhishek alias Amit alias Mitta, 24, and Naveen alias Shanichar, 38, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana.

Twelve pistols and 30 live cartridges were found on them at the time of the arrest, police said.

Abhishek was involved in an attempt to help escape jailed gangster Karambir from a hospital last year, they said.

On April 27, police got a tip-off that two members of Gogi gang have recently purchased illicit weapons from some suppliers in Madhya Pradesh and would come to Gandhi Vihar area of Timarpur.

A trap was laid on the same day and the two men were caught, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Both of them admitted to have been part of the Gogi gang during questioningm he said.

The two have been purchasing illicit weapons for over a year from Bihar's Munger and Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur to carry out extortion and contract killings in Delhi, Haryana, and other states, police said.

Abhishek also revealed that he was in contact with most of the jailed gangsters of Gogi gang, including Karambir alias Kaju, and used to meet them in jail and during court appearances in Delhi and other states, they said.

Last year, Abhishek, along with his associates Shivam, Manjeet, and a few others, had planned Karambir's escape from Delhi Police custody when he was taken to Rohini's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but their attempt was foiled due to a technical issue at the hospital, police said.

They were planning to free Karambir again this year during his court appearances and hospital visits, they said.