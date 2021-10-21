Gauri Lankesh murder case: Supreme Court restores KCOCA charges against accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday restored stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against one of the accused in the 2017 murder case of activist Gauri Lankesh.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar allowed an appeal filed by filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh, against the High Court's decision to quash the charges against the accused Mohan Nayak.

With today's order, a possibility of the accused getting bail would become difficult during the pendency of the trial.

The top court had earlier ordered that the plea for bail moved by accused Nayak, a resident of Dakshina Kannada, after dropping of stringent charges, cannot be allowed until it decided the instant matter.

The plea before the court claimed the investigation by SIT has revealed that Nayak was part of the syndicate, led by Amol Kale, which has committed multiple organised crimes apart from the murder of Gauri.

The plea said charge sheets have been filed with respect to the murders of Dr Narendra Dabolkar in 2013, Govinda Pansare in 2015, Dr M M Kalburgi in 2015 and conspiracy to murder Prof Bhagavan in 2018.

“Accordingly, the condition of at least 2 charge sheets having been filed against the syndicate in the last 10 years along with cognisance by competent court stands fulfilled and invocation of KCOCA against the accused stands justified," it contended.



The High Court had on April 22 had quashed the order of Bengaluru Commissioner of Police passed in 2018 and the supplementary charge sheet filed thereafter, invoking charges under the KCOCA. The plea claimed Nayak has been actively involved in providing shelter to the killers prior to and after committing the offence and has participated in a series of conspiracies, abetting, planning, providing logistics.

Lankesh, a leading journalist, was killed on September 5, 2017, outside her house at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru. Kavitha is a complainant in the case.

