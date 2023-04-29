Gehlot reiterates demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Cabinet.
Gehlot claimed that Shekhawat and his family members are linked to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case and has no moral authority to continue as a minister.
Also Read: BJP's 'Vishkanya' remark for Sonia shows the rot in politics: Ashok Gehlot
He added that victims of the alleged scam have met him thrice and shared their pain. Gehlot claimed if Shekhawat did not want to meet them in person, he could send the Union minister a video recording of his meeting with the victims.
The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took on record the clarification by the state terming Union Minister Shekhawat an accused in the case. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police.
It is alleged that the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society embezzled the earnings of lakhs of people of the state.
The Union minister has filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story