Gold falls Rs 116 per 10 gram; silver tumbles Rs 1,291

  Jun 02 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold slipped by Rs 116 to Rs 48,772 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,888 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,291 to Rs 70,836 per kg, from Rs 72,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,898 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.74 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at $1,898 per ounce on Wednesday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel

