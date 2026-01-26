<p>Bengaluru: A woman was killed on the spot and her daughter sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed their scooter from behind in Banasawadi in east Bengaluru on Saturday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Aruna (42), a resident of Babusapalya, was riding with her daughter Nandini towards Hebbal when the incident occurred.</p>.8 steps to successfully file a bike insurance claim after an accident.<p>As they were passing through the Hennur Junction underpass on the Outer Ring Road, a car travelling at high speed rear-ended their scooter, throwing both women off the vehicle. The car then ran over Aruna, causing fatal injuries.</p>.<p>Police arrested the car driver, identified as Anas, a native of Kerala, and seized the vehicle. Preliminary investigations indicate that overspeeding caused the accident.</p>.<p>Nandini, a software engineer at a private firm, sustained minor injuries and was discharged after treatment at a hospital.</p>