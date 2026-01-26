<p>The sighting of a European honey buzzard at Ambalipura Lake in southeast Bengaluru has drawn birdwatchers to the area and underscored the need to protect the city’s wetlands.</p>.<p>Located off Sarjapura Road, the lake has a green expanse of over 500 acres at its southern end. The raptor has been spotted in the area since January 22, attracting birdwatchers and ornithologists.</p>.BNHS–NMCG launch major project to protect Indian Skimmer, river birds in Ganga basin.<p>Unlike the crested honey buzzard native to India, the European honey buzzard is smaller and can be identified by distinct features such as a dark terminal tail band with two finer bars and a well-defined dark carpal patch.</p>.<p>According to the eBird website, the species has previously been sighted mainly in coastal regions of the country.</p>.<p>Aaditya G Tili, a local birdwatcher, described the sighting in Bengaluru as “extremely rare”. He said the lake’s open clearings surrounded by forest offered an ideal habitat for the bird. “We need to protect every small patch of greenery and every lake in Bengaluru if the city is to remain a garden city,” he said.</p>