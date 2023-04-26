Badal's demise: Govt announces 2-day state mourning

Govt announces 2-day state mourning following demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 00:31 ist
Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a communication to all the states, the Union Home Ministry said Badal died on April 25 and, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the central government has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on April 26 and 27 throughout India.

Also Read | End of an era: Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.

Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

