Govt in Punjab has been outsourced for last 30 years: Sidhu

Govt in Punjab outsourced for last 30 years: Sidhu

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 09 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 16:38 ist
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday criticised all the previous governments in the state, including the Congress governments and said that in the past 30 years, the government has been outsourced in the state.

"A Political narrative without a People driven agenda is hollowness, a diversion tactic. It's important to bring back People of Punjab at the Core of this Election. In the last 30 yrs the Heart & Mind of the Govt. has been outsourced &amp; consolidated in a few rooms & powerful hands," he said in his tweet.

He attacked all the past chief ministers, which includes those from the Congress as well, including Beant Singh, Harcharan Singh Brar and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal apart from Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress recently.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Major parties in the fray

Sidhu often takes potshots at his own Chief Ministers and has been on an announcing spree during his election meetings.

He last week announced a slew of incentives for women by promising that 33 per cent of all jobs under the Punjab Urban Employment Guarantee Mission would be reserved for them.

Also, all women working as farm labourers in small farms would get wages under the MGNREGA, besides special women commando battalions for women safety in every village and city of Punjab.

Sidhu promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if the Congress is voted to power. He also promised eight free cooking gas cylinders in a year to women.

Punjab
Indian Politics
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress

