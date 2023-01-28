Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Govt working to empower every section of society, give preference to underprivileged, says PM Modi

He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:50 ist
PM Narendra Modi attends the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan at Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged.

He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.

Also Read | 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi uses cricket analogy to share mantra on 'focus' with students

"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".

Also Read | Why has a documentary rattled Narendra Modi’s government?

Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India's journey of thousands of years.

"Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 