Govt working to empower every section of society, give preference to underprivileged, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged.
He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.
Also Read | 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi uses cricket analogy to share mantra on 'focus' with students
"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Modi said in Malaseri in the district.
He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".
Also Read | Why has a documentary rattled Narendra Modi’s government?
Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India's journey of thousands of years.
"Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country," he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed
Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer
'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon
Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols
Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history
The wild, wicked world of caricatures
DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues
Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra
Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs
Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT