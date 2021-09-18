Grey Line: Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor inaugurated

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line of the Delhi Metro was inaugurated on Saturday, taking the mass rapid transit system further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section via video-conference link, the DMRC said.

The opening of the nearly 1-km corridor took place after a delay of over one month which had occurred due to approach road-related issues.

Passenger services on this section will commence at 5 pm, DMRC officials said on Thursday.

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh, which is steeped in history.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot were also present on the occasion.

The nearly one kilometre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.

This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed, two days before the slated date, due to issues with an approach road to the station.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time.

The Dhansa Bus Stand station has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital.

In a first for the DMRC network, Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly, officials had said in July.

"The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will be the first ever underground metro station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking of vehicles," the DMRC had said.

