Gurugram: Bus driver killed, 15 passengers hurt in collision with truck

According to the police, the truck driver suddenly applied brakes due to which the bus crashed into the vehicle

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Oct 27 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 17:12 ist
Police personnel and locals at the site of the accident after the bus hit the truck. Credit: PTI Photo

A bus driver was killed and over 15 passengers were injured in an accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The private bus, engaged with Rajasthan roadway, rammed into a truck from behind near Binola village at around 5.30 am, they said.

The bus driver, Praveen (25), succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital while the truck driver managed to escape, they said.

According to the police, the truck driver suddenly applied brakes due to which the bus crashed into the vehicle. The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was headed to Delhi from Jaipur, they said.

A police team led by inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station along with a fire brigade team rescued the injured and pulled out the bus driver who was stuck between the two vehicles, they said.

Of the injured, four were discharged after first aid while the rest suffered minor injuries, the SHO said.

On the complaint of the bus conductor, an FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, he said.

The family of the deceased has been informed and efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said. 

gurugram
India News
Accident
Crash

