Gurugram: Financial firm employee shot at by colleague following argument over chair in office

Gurugram: Employee shot colleague over office chair

The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 here

  Mar 30 2023
 An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel here following an argument over a chair in their office, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital here, they said, adding that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana.

The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 here.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital. Vishal's family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police said.

Vishal alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot, police said.

"The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon," said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

