Half-burnt bodies of 2 women found lying on roadside in UP's Budaun

Their faces were burnt beyond recognition. It appears that both women were murdered and the bodies were thrown, cops said.

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 22:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The half-burnt bodies of two women wrapped in plastic bags were found lying on the roadside in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Their faces were burnt beyond recognition. It appears that both women were murdered and the bodies were thrown, they said.

On Tuesday evening, locals at Bachi Jhajhrau village saw the bodies and informed the police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, the bodies were found on the Kakrala Nauli road. The age of both women is around 35 years.

It appears that to hide the women’s identity, their faces were burnt, bodies wrapped in polythene and dumped on the roadside, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem by a panel of doctors, he said, adding that efforts are on to identify them and further action will be taken by registering a case.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
murder

