'Harassed' by accused, teen rape victim kills self in Uttar Pradesh

Allegedly harassed by the accused and fed up with police inaction, a rape victim killed herself in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, about 450 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the 16-year old victim, a student of 11th standard, hanged herself with her 'dupatta' (scarf) at her home in her village under Mawana police station in the district on Wednesday night.

Sources said that the girl was allegedly raped by a 65-year old man, who hailed from the same village, last month and a complaint against him had been lodged with the police.

The alleged offender was, however, not arrested by the police, sources said.

The family members of the victim said that the sexagenarian often used to threaten them with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the complaint.

''We had brought this to the notice of the police but nothing happened,'' said a family member of the victim. They also alleged that the police were exerting pressure on them to 'compromise'.

The father of the victim said that they were thrashed by the alleged offender, when they went to his house to protest against the incident.

Police said that a case was lodged in this connection and that a sub-inspector was also suspended on charges of laxity.

Earlier also, several rape victims either committed suicides or were killed by the alleged culprits in different parts in the state after the police failed to take action.