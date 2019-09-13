Haryana gives green signal for MV Act

Poll-bound Haryana is going ahead with the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 which entails heavy penalties.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has made it clear that there isn’t going to be any review even as many other states have either slashed the traffic penalties or have put the decision on hold.

However, what Haryana has done is to launch a three-day high visibility awareness and educational drive, beginning September 13, for general public.

For these three days, traffic fines will be as per old rates and not as per the amended act, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said.

“Those found violating traffic rules during the campaign would be motivated by presenting flowers. Such traffic violators would be given onetime warning, instead of issuing actual challan,” Yadava said.

So far, Punjab is has not implemented the provisions of the amended act.

The old penalty would to be charged for traffic-related violations until ‘a decision is taken on the implementation of the amended Act’, the government has said.

The government has maintained that while penalty is essential, people must not be burdened with huge amounts.