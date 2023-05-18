Haryana: Overweight cops to be sent to police lines

Haryana Home Minister Vij orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines

The sanctioned strength of Haryana police is 75,000

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 18 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit again.

Vij issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, stating that many police personnel in the department were overweight and they should be transferred to the police lines.

According to an official statement, Vij issued directions to the ACS (Home) so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase, can become fit through exercise.

Also Read | Suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh booked under SC/ST Act
 

"It has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time (with time), their weight is being increased more (is increasing more).

"In order to maintain fitness of police officers/personnel, I would like that all the police officers/personnel who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty," wrote Vij.

The sanctioned strength of Haryana police is 75,000.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
Police
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

 