Haryana violence: Miscreants vandalise shop in Panipat

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 04 2023, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 13:32 ist
Security tightened in violence-affected areas in Haryana. Credit: PTI Photoa

Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana's Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, police said on Friday.

The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

Some local residents told reporters that there was harmony and brotherhood among the people living in the area and the act was carried out by some miscreants trying to vitiate the "peaceful" atmosphere.

Also Read | Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

He said the situation was peaceful and additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

