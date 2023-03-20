Have kept common man’s interest at forefront: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh is heading to the Assembly election later this year. This is one state where the Congress has high hopes of retaining power. Senior Congress leader and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on his government’s achievements, Congress's prospects, factionalism and leadership question.

Q: How comfortable is Congress in Chhattisgarh in an election year?

A: We have worked for the common man and always kept their interests in mind. We are very confident that we will return to power. One reason why we are confident is our performance in bye-elections as well as local body elections. We won all these polls and it shows people’s faith in us.

Q: What is your campaign plank?

A: We will focus on our work. We have a special emphasis on the rural economy. I am sure you all know that the farmers are getting the highest price for their crops in Chhattisgarh. Whether it is sugarcane farmers or millet farmers or anyone, we provide them the highest prices. For dairy farmers, we have several projects. Godhan Nyay Yojana through which we procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram is one. In an extension to this, we are also procuring cow urine from dairy farmers. There are a lot of activities surrounding this. We are also producing fertilisers and even power. These projects are very beneficial for dairy farmers and they are happy. For the tribals, we are giving the highest prices for forest produce. We have also formulated several other schemes for the betterment of tribals, which includes distribution of 'patta', strengthening forests and community rights. There is an improvement in the economic condition of all sections of the society, including businessmen and industrialists. There is a favourable investment climate in Chhattisgarh.

Q: What are the other focus areas?

A: In the education sector also, we are contributing. We are starting new English medium schools and ten new colleges in several districts. There is huge work done in this sector. Also, there is development work being carried out in naxal-infested districts in an unprecedented manner. We have done work in the health sector as well. Another is rural industrial parks. We are also starting urban industrial parks. There is a lot of emphasis on employment generation.

Q: There is an allegation that you are playing the soft Hindutva card with some of your schemes. Isn’t it right?

A: First, tell me what have these people, who raise the slogan of Hindutva, done for Hindus? I am a Hindu. The Narendra Modi government has been in power for nine years and tell me what have they done for Hindus or Muslims. Whatever I am doing is linked to Chhattisgarh culture. We are farmers and we rear cows also. It is also an economic activity. They only raise slogans 'Go mata ki Jai' and seek votes in the name of cows. But they do not have any scheme or programme for the welfare of cows. So to improve the economic situation, we have come up with some projects. We have shown them how to do it. This is not a Hindutva project but something that is linked with our common life. We are projecting Chhattisgarh culture.

Q: One of the highlights of your latest Budget was the unemployment allowance. What was the thought behind this?

A: We had promised it in the manifesto and we are implementing it. We are also going to give them training and make them employable. We are making all efforts to provide them jobs.

Q: You have travelled across the state. What kind of feedback are you getting from people?

A: For the first time, people have a feeling that this is their government, a people's government.

Q: Are you happy with the performance of Congress MLAs?

A: It is for the party to analyse their performance. Party will decide who should be fielded again, who should not be given a ticket, who has performed well, who has not risen up to the mark, who has the winnability quotient and other issues will be discussed and a decision will be taken at a later stage.

Q: Factionalism in Chhattisgarh Congress is much talked about. Who will be the face of the party in the elections? Is the matter settled?

A: See, the party decides who will be the face and all. In different states, there will be different yardsticks to decide on that. But it is for the party to make a decision. Sometimes, elections are fought on collective leadership, sometimes a face is declared.

Q: Are you confident that the BJP will not be able to match Congress?

A: In Chhattisgarh, they will not be able to match us. They are nowhere near us.

Q: BJP keeps on attacking Rahul Gandhi and the latest episode is the controversy over his remarks in London. What could be the reason that Rahul is targeted like this?

A: They are scared of Rahul-ji. If there is one person who can defeat the BJP, it is Rahul-ji and they know that.