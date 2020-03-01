Delhi Police chief visits injured IPS officer

Health of IPS officer injured in riots improves, Delhi Police chief visits him

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2020, 19:43pm ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 19:43pm ist
The officer's vehicle had been set afire by protesters. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The health of IPS officer Amit Sharma, who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes last week, has improved, with acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visiting him in the hospital on Sunday, officials and family sources said. 

Sharma, who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara district, was hospitalised with injuries to his head and hand during the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi on February 24.

Shrivastava, who has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner following Amulya Patnaik's retirement on Saturday, visited the Max Hospital in Patparganj and inquired about Sharma's health.

"His health has improved and he was likely to be shifted to the ward later today. He has undergone the surgery. He is having his meals now and recovering from the serious injuries," a family friend told PTI.

Sharma, a 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was admitted to the Max Hospital in Patparganj on Monday and underwent a surgery. The officer's vehicle had been set afire by protesters.

