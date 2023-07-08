Heavy rain batters Rajasthan, four killed

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed several districts of Rajasthan, leading to four deaths in separate incidents in the last 24 hours.
A man and a woman died due to lightning in Chittorgarh while two men got drowned in two separate incidents in Sawai Madhopur, the police said on Saturday.
In Chittorgarh district, Heeralal Bhil of Samelia Majra village and Kesar Bai of Palkhedi village died on Friday due to lightning, the police said.
In Sawai Madhopur district, Brahm Gurjar of Salempur village drowned in a waterlogged railway underpass in Gangapur City on Saturday. On Friday evening, Ramprakash Gurjar drowned while bathing in the Isarda dam, they added.
According to weather data in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm, followed by Sapotra (Karauli) receiving 16 cm of rainfall, Pratapgarh, Shivganj (Sirohi), Aspur (Dungarpur) recording 14 cm each and several areas receiving rainfall measuring 10 cm and below.
The met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts on Sunday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Wimbledon: Medvedev beats Fucsovics to reach last 16
de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires
'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent
Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail
Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final
Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war
How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute