Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 21:32 ist
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after the monsoon rains, at Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, traffic snarls and the death of an autorickshaw driver who fell into a ditch.

Rainwater also entered the Delhi Secretariat premises. A video shared by a Twitter user on the microblogging site showed some people wading through ankle-high water at the Delhi Secretariat with their shoes in their hands.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about the waterlogged routes and urged them to plan their journeys accordingly.

Read | Morning rain leaves several stretches of Delhi submerged

A Delhi Fire Services official said an autorickshaw driver died after he fell into a ditch on a waterlogged road in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar.

According to the traffic police, traffic was affected on Phirni Road, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and the breakdown of a bus near Dhansa stand.

Traffic was also affected on the route from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a bus near the Bharat Darshan Park traffic signal and commuters were advised to avoid this route. The bus was later removed.

Waterlogging also affected traffic in South Extension, Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Harsh Vihar, parts of central and outer Delhi, on Mehrauli-Badarpur road and the stretch between Geeta Colony and Akshardham Temple.

A commuter stuck in a jam in Tughlaqabad shared on Twitter a video of a long queue of cars and rued about the absence of traffic police personnel to manage traffic.

