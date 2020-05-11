High alert in Kashmir to thwart possible fidayeen attack

With intelligence agencies warning of a possible fidayeen (suicide) attack by militants on the 17th of Ramazan, high alert was sounded across Kashmir on Monday.

Sources said the choice of May 11 for an attack coincides with the 17th day of Ramazan when the Battle of Badr was fought and won by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) along with 300 odd companions against a huge army of Arb tribes in 7th century AD. In Islamic history, it is seen as a huge victory in the early days of Islam and a turning point.

In the past also, militants in Kashmir have attacked security forces and installations in the valley on 17th day of Ramazan.

“There are intelligence reports that Pakistan-backed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed may carry out attacks targeting security forces on Monday. Security forces expect the terrorists to carry out the attack using a car bomb or a suicide bomber,” they said.

A senior police officer said that there were input that militants may carry out a major attack to avenge the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief, Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed last Wednesday. “The killing of Naikoo has demoralised the terrorists in the Valley and their Pakistani handlers want to carry out a major attack to boost their morale,” he said.

“The threat of fidayeen attack can’t be taken lightly. It is well known that the cadres of Lashker-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have been able to carry such attacks in Kashmir in the past. If the militants can’t strike on May 11, the threat still remains as they may wait for security agencies to lower the guard after that. So we have to remain on toes,” the officer added.