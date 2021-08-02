High, inter schools in UP to resume classes from Aug 16 with 50% attendance

High and intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.
Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.
"Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track