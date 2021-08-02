High, inter schools in UP to resume classes from Aug 16 with 50% attendance

High and intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

"Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.