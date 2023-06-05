HP CM flags off awareness rally on Environment Day

Himachal CM flags off awareness rally in Shimla on World Environment Day

Sukhu flagged off the awareness rally from his official residence Oakover

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 05 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 16:17 ist
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off an awareness rally here on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Students of Government Senior Secondary Schools Portmore, Sanjauli and Shimla Public School, as well as volunteers from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, took part in the rally, an official statement said.

Also Read: Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

Sukhu flagged off the awareness rally from his official residence Oakover, it said.

Emphasising that the state government has implemented several measures for the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic.

Recognised as Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh aims to instil a sense of environmental consciousness among the youth through awareness drives, he said.

Cyclists also joined the rally, the statement said.

Highlighting the state’s commitment towards the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said that the state government has presented a green budget, which incorporates various measures for promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
India News
Environment Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 