Himachal CM meets Dalai Lama

Himachal CM meets Dalai Lama

The CM said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala ,
  • Dec 04 2022, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 19:15 ist
Dalai Lama. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur paid a courtesy call on the Dalai Lama at his residence here on Sunday.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet with His Holiness Dalai Lama today. Because of his grace and divine blessing, Dharamshala has earned its name as an international tourist destination."

Also Read | Apple transportation through drones to become reality in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony.

Thakur, who led the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh held last month, was in Dharamshala to gather feedback from the party candidates. The assembly poll results will be announced on December 8. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dharamshala
Himachal Pradesh
Jairam Thakur
Dalai Lama
India News

What's Brewing

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 