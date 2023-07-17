Himachal enhances relief aid for disaster-hit families

Himachal govt enhances relief aid for disaster-hit families

The compensation enhancement on July 17 covered damage to houses, dhabas, shops, and agriculture and horticulture lands.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 17 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 22:27 ist
A resident walks through debris outside a building following a cloud-burst at Jilla village in Kullu district, Monday, July 17, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

In a relief to the victims of the recent landslides, flash floods and cloudburst triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government Monday enhanced the compensation for several categories.

“Financial assistance will be provided to the families affected by landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts which occurred from July 7 to 15, under special norms”, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued here.

Sukhu had announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh to affected families on July 11, saying the government will make changes to the relief manual for enhancing the relief aid.

Also Read | Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation in recent rains

According to the manual, each disaster victim is granted Rs 5,000 as an aid at present.

The compensation enhancement on Monday covered damage to houses, dhabas, shops, and agriculture and horticulture lands.

In view of the unprecedented tragedy, the financial aid of Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to pucca and kutcha houses respectively has been increased to Rs one lakh, Sukhu said.

Financial assistance for damage to shops and dhabas has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and compensation for damage to the goods of tenants has been increased from Rs. 25,000 to Rs 50,000, the statement said.  

The government has also enhanced the compensation for damage to agriculture and horticulture land in various categories, according to the statement.

With a total of 56 landslides and 43 flash floods ravaging the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses totalling around Rs 4,636 crore.

As many as 490 houses have been completely damaged, while 4,146 houses and 133 shops got partially damaged.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
floods
monsoon
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 