Himachal Pradesh pays tribute to Sepoy Ankush Thakur by naming school after him

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:36 ist

 A government school in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district will be named after Sepoy Ankush Thakur who laid down his life in a face-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

The chief minister made the announcement after visiting the soldier's home in Karohta village. He also said that the financial help of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the family of the sepoy.

The chief minister said the country is proud of its army and brave jawans that are manning its borders.

He was accompanied by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kanwar. Local MLAs also announced to install the jawan's statue in his village. 

Thakur said adequate funds will be provided for repairing the path leading to the village crematorium, which is in a bad condition and assured people of upgrading health care centres in the area with modern facilities. 

The chief minister came to RCH Bhota complex here in a chopper from Shimla and then took a car to Karohta village.

It was his first visit to the district since the coronavirus outbreak in March. The chief minister and others accompanying him wore face masks.

China
India
Ladakh
Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh

