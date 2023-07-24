Sarma seeks Gadkari's help for infra projects in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeks help for state's infra projects

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 17:11 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: Twitter / @himantabiswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday and sought his assistance in expediting key infrastructure projects in the state.

The projects for which Gadkari's help was sought by Sarma include an underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the four-laning of various national highway stretches in the northeastern state, according to a statement issued by the Assam government.

Gadkari assured Sarma that his ministry would extend all possible help and assistance in expediting the key infrastructure projects in Assam.

"Meeting Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji is always enriching, so much to learn. I sought his assistance in expediting the key infra projects in Assam - underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; Guwahati Ring Road; Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and 4 laning of various NH stretches in the State," Sarma later said in a tweet.

 

