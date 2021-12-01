Hindu outfit rolls back plan to hold Bal Gopal’s bath ritual at Shai Masjid

A Hindu religious body that had planned to hold the pre-worship bath ritual of child deity ‘Bal Gopal’ at his so-call actual birthplace at Shahi Jama Masjid inside the Lord Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex on December 6 rolled back its plans on Wednesday.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha withdrew the contentious plan after the Mathura administration beefed up the security in the district, and declared the temple complex a Red Zone, deploying additional security personnel.

Rolling back the ABHM’s plan, its national president Rajyashri Chaudhary on Wednesday appealed to the people to undertake the religious ritual for the Bal Gopal at their homes.

Chaudhary made the appeal following the denial of permission for holding the ritual by the Mathura administration.

With Chaudhary’s announcement, various other Hindu outfits, which too had announced plans like undertaking “Sankalp Yatra” and holding Ram Leela, also have become cold to their respective proposals.

Taking the Hindu bodies’ announcements seriously, the Mathura administration had on November 24 imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning any assembly of four or more persons.

