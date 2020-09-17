Hindu Yuva Vahini leader stabbed to death in UP

Hindu Yuva Vahini leader stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
  • Sep 17 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A Hindu Yuva Vahini leader was on Thursday stabbed to death here in a case of love triangle, police said.

The youth group 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' was formed by Yogi Adityanath in 2002.

Sanjay Singh Bhadauria (35) was stabbed to death in Anandpur locality by a person identified as Imran, police said.

"Both Imran and Sanjay were in love with a girl. This prima facie appears to be the cause of the murder," SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Imran was identified after analysing CCTV footage. He was arrested after an encounter with the police, the officer said.

A countrymade pistol and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime were seized from his possession, the SSP said.

The crime took place when Bhadauria, also operator of a hospital, was sleeping in the hospital premises.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

