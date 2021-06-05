HP govt cancels class 12 board exams, extends 'Corona curfew' till June 14

HP govt cancels class 12 exams, extends 'Corona curfew'

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

  Jun 05 2021
The Himachal Pradesh government Saturday cancelled the class 12 board examinations for the year 2020-21 and also extended the ongoing 'Corona curfew' till June 14, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said.

He said the decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

He said the ongoing 'Corona curfew', which was to end on June 7, has now been extended till 6 am on June 14.

On cancelling the 10+2 board exams, he said the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards for students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE.

Also in case some students are not satisfied with the results arrived at this way, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination, he added.

