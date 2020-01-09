Hundreds march to HRD Ministry, asks removal of JNU VC

Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding the resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat also joined the march. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.

Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, said, "For three hours, people wearing masks beat up varsity students. They entered the campus with police being present at the main gate."

Alleging that the incident could not have happened without the vice-chancellor knowing about it, he said, "The VC has to go".

On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The JNU students union has been demanding a rollback of hostel and mess fee hike and have boycotted registration for the next semester.