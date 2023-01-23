IAF to hold outreach programme for youths in UP

IAF to hold outreach programme for youths on Jan 24 in Gorakhpur

Students of more than 25 prominent schools and colleges of the area are being invited to the event

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 23 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 10:32 ist
The event will include a static and an aerial display of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other IAF assets and slithering operation by Special Forces. Credit: PTI Photo

Air Force Station Gorakhpur will be organising a public outreach programme 'Know Your Forces' on Tuesday as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations to showcase the might of the IAF and motivate young people to join the defence forces.

An official statement issued here said that the aim of the programme is to motivate the youth of Gorakhpur and surrounding areas and familiarise them with the Indian Armed Forces in general and Indian Air Force in particular.

Also Read | IAF to carry out major combat drill amid China border tension

Students of more than 25 prominent schools and colleges of the area are being invited to the event.

The event will include a static and an aerial display of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other IAF assets and slithering operation by Special Forces. A slithering operation is an exercise in which troops are dropped from a chopper using a rope at a location where the helicopter cannot land.

Also Read | NCB tableau to make Republic Day parade debut, says senior official

The visitors will also be briefed about the role and various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air Force
Air Force personnel
Gorakhpur
Republic Day celebrations
Republic Day
IAF
Indian Armed Forces
Indian Air Force

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Mourners bid farewell to singer Lisa Marie Presley

Mourners bid farewell to singer Lisa Marie Presley

 