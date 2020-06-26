I'm not undeclared BJP spokesperson: Priyanka to Yogi

I'm Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson: Priyanka dares UP govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2020, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:02 ist
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.

Priyanka Gandhi's dare to the Uttar Pradesh government came days after the Agra administration asked her to withdraw within 24 hours the claim of high coronavirus deaths in the district.

The Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"As a public servant, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"They can take whatever action they want, I will keep putting forth the truth. I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," she said.

This week, Priyanka Gandhi repeatedly attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" Covid-19 mortality rate in Agra and on other issues related to the state government's handling of the pandemic.

