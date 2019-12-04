IMD weather stations in Hry not functional for months

The Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Haryana have not been functional for at least four months.

Haryana has a network of 20 AWS installed in 2012, in Faridabad, Mewat, Gurugram, Rohtak, along with other districts, to relay accurate, hourly temperature, humidity, and rainfall updates, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to officials, the AWS haven’t been relaying weather data as their sensors and batteries are defunct and haven’t been replaced. The officials were not able to say when they were last replaced, said the HT report. Also, there is no clarity on the compilation of daily weather reports.

In 2007, 576 AWS were installed across the country to elevate the surface meteorological network of the department and data on state websites. Surendra Paul, director of IMD Chandigarh, said, "There are some data transmission issues with Haryana’s AWS. The batteries and sensors haven’t been working for the last four-five months. We’re replacing the old batteries and sensors with new ones. A few AWS were fixed earlier but again developed some issues.”

He added that tenders have been floated and within a month or so, all sensors and batteries should be replaced.