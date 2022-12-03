'In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into garbage mound,' says Manish Sisodia

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.
Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.
"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.
