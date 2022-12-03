In 15 yrs, BJP turned Delhi into garbage mound: Sisodia

'In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into garbage mound,' says Manish Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 11:45 ist
"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," Sisodia claimed. Credit: IANS Photo

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.

