In two separate incidents, 3 people with earphones walking on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh, die

Three people who were walking on railway tracks with their earphones plugged in died after being hit by trains in two separate incidents in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a Railway Protection Force official said on Saturday.

While two people were run over by a train at the Bhadohi railway station yard, the third was hit at Ahimanpur railway halt. In both cases, the victims had gone for a walk after dinner, the officer said.

Also Read | Three killed in Sirwar accident

Bhadohi station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) outpost in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said Krishna alias Bangali (20) and his friend Monu (18), both from Jalalpur under the Civil Lines police station area, were taking a walk in the middle of the railway line near the railway station yard before platform number two with their earphones plugged in. Due to this, they could not hear the Howrah-Lalkuan Express train that was approaching at a high speed and were hit by it.

When they did not get home, their families started looking for them and found their bodies, he said.

In the second incident, Pankaj Dubey (30) from Dalpatpur village was taking a walk at Ahimanpur railway halt on the Varanasi-Allahabad railway line with his earphones plugged in when a passenger train on its way to Prayagraj hit him, Singh said.