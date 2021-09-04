India reports 42,618 new Covid-19 cases, 330 deaths

India's Covid-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Of these, Kerala reported 29,322 new infections and 131 deaths on Friday.

The total death toll mounted to 4,40,225. India's active cases now stand at 4,05,681. Meanwhile, 3,21,00,001 people have so far recovered with 36,385 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903, and now comprises of 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days, according to the ministry.

A total of 67.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from wire agencies)