Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 21:55 ist
BrahMos precision strike missile successfully launched by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on March 5. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials said. "The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India sealed a $375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

