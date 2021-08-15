Internet, mobile services unaffected as J&K celebrates Independence Day

Mobile services unaffected as J&K celebrates I-Day

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 15 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 12:26 ist
Security personnel stands guard at Lal Chowk illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

For the first time in three years, Internet and mobile services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day which is being celebrated in the Valley in a relaxed atmosphere, officials said Sunday.

"There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

This is for the first time in three years that internet and mobile services in Kashmir remained unaffected on the Independence Day.

These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

The services were not snapped last in 2018 during governor N N Vohra's tenure.

On August 15, 2005, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi stadium which was then the main venue for Independence Day celebrations.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of the valley Sunday, although security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir, the officials said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Independence Day
Srinagar
Internet

