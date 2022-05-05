Internet services suspended in Bhilwara after miscreants attack 2 persons

2 attacked in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, internet suspended

Investigations have started and CCTV footage is being checked

  • May 05 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 12:48 ist
Internet services in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district were suspended on Thursday for 24 hours after two persons were attacked by unidentified miscreants and their bike was set ablaze.

The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara on Wednesday night.

Bhilwara district collector Ashish Modi told mediapersons, "Two persons were attacked by unknown miscreants when they were having food and later their bike was set ablaze. We are investigating the matter."

Officials confirmed that the injured are in a stable condition.

Soon after the attack, people demanded quick arrest of attackers. However, after the persuasion of police-administration, the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area.

To avoid any untoward incident, over 150 personnel of 33 police stations have been deployed in Sanganer area.

Internet services have also been shut down in Jodhpur district in the wake of violence which erupted on the eve of Eid and Parshuram Jayanti.

