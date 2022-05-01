Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT head

IRS officer Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT chairperson

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 16:12 ist
Credit: DH Photo

IRS officer Sangeeta Singh has been given the additional charge of CBDT chairperson after incumbent J B Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30.

An order issued by the Union Finance Ministry on Sunday said Singh, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the Income Tax cadre, "shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT in addition to her own duties for a period of three months or till a regular chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier."

She is currently serving as the Member (Income Tax and Revenue) and is also holding the additional charge of Member (Tax Payer Services) in the CBDT.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary. 

It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department.There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.

The other members are Nitin Gupta (1986 batch) and Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan (both 1987 batch)

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, superannuated from service on Saturday.  

He was appointed as the full-time chairman in September last year and was holding the additional charge of the post since May 31, 2021 after the extended tenure of his predecessor P C Mody ended.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CBDT
India News
Central Board of Direct Taxes
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 