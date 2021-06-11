Italian marines case: Supreme Court agrees to close all proceedings, formal order next week 

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to close all proceedings against the Italian marines as Rs 10 crore compensation was deposited with the court for disbursal to family members of two Indian fishermen who were killed off the Kerala coast in February 2012.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah said it would pass orders in the matter on June 15.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted the compensation of Rs 10 crore has been deposited with the court and it is up to the Kerala government to decide on the apportionment of it.

The counsel for the Italian government submitted that criminal proceedings pending before a Delhi court must also be dropped in terms of the award by the international tribunal.

The Italian government had offered a compensation of Rs 10 crore, out of which the Kerala government proposed to disburse Rs 4 crore to the dependents of each deceased and Rs 2 crore to the owner of the boat St Antony.

During the hearing, Mehta submitted that the tribunal held that Italy would reserve the right to prosecute the marines. "Both the Union of India and Government of Kerala have accepted the tribunal's award," he said.

The bench pointed out Rs 4 crore isn't a small amount, and some appropriate measures will have to be taken to ensure the money isn't wasted. Mehta responded that money can be deposited in interest-bearing bank accounts for gradual withdrawal and accrual of adequate interest.

The top court suggested that the money can be transferred to the Kerala High Court, which can monitor the aspect of disbursement to the families of the victims.

The Centre as well as the Italian government asked the court to close all proceedings and formalise the aspect of disbursement in its final order.

The Italian government told the top court that it would prosecute the marines, as per the international tribunal order. The court said that it would pass the order on quashing the pending criminal case against the Italian marines here.

In February 2012, India had accused the two marines Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, on board the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker -- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Centre has filed an application for closure of the case against the two marines after the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) had on May 21, 2020, ruled that the criminal investigation into the matter would take place in Italy due to sovereign immunity enjoyed by the accused, and India would be entitled to grant of compensation.