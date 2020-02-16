Jamia releases video of attack on students in library

Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15

Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library. 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2020, 11:48am ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 11:51am ist
The video was released by the JCC in the early hours of Sunday. (Credit: Twitter video screengrab/@Jamia_JCC)

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police personnel can be seen caning students in the library on December 15 last year.

Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said.

The 48-second video purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with lathis.

The video was released by the JCC in the early hours of Sunday.

On December 15, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

