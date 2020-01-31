Jamia to pay for treatment of injured student: Univ VC

Jamia firing: Jamia Millia Islamia to pay for treatment of injured student, says Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 03:06am ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 03:06am ist
Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre to enquire about the health of Shadab Farooq. Farooq is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia and was injured in firing in Jamia area, earlier today. (Twitter image/@ANI)

The Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of the student who was injured in the Jamia Nagar firing incident on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

Tension spiralled in the area on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The mass communication student is admitted at AIIMS.

"Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of injured student and reschedule exams for him," Akhtar said.

The VC said students handled the situation tactfully and did not retaliate

Akhtar said police personnel just watched as the man brandished the pistol and "shot our student".

"The incident has shaken our faith in police," the VC said.

